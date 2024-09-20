Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei and Apple's latest smartphones hit the Chinese market this Friday, with Huawei's $2,800 tri-foldable Mate XT priced at more than double the cost of Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Analysts caution that supply chain difficulties could result in many prospective buyers of Huawei Technologies' Mate XT being left disappointed. Launching with a locally-produced chipset, the Mate XT signifies Huawei's resilience against U.S. sanctions and aims to bolster its position in China where Apple faces criticism for the iPhone 16's AI feature omissions.

Unveiled with significant fanfare, the Mate XT has attracted over 6.5 million pre-orders, almost doubling the worldwide shipment of foldable smartphones last quarter. Despite the pre-order surge, actual sales may fall short of its bi-folding predecessor, the Mate X5. Challenges include production yield issues and high supply chain costs, leading to an initial production cap of 500,000 units. Experts highlight potential difficulties in meeting pre-order demands, which could nonetheless enhance the brand's marketing allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)