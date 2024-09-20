Amazon India Launches AI-Powered Shopping Assistant 'Rufus' Ahead of Festive Sale

E-commerce giant Amazon India has introduced Rufus, a cutting-edge AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, just in time for its festive sale event. The assistant allows users to interact naturally within the Amazon app, facilitating easy access to product-related questions, recommendations, and comparisons.

The launch, announced by Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President of Categories at Amazon India, aims to offer a more seamless shopping experience with AI-driven tools, including personalized recommendations and Alexa assistance. Rufus also features AI-Generated Review Highlights, providing concise summaries of customer reviews to help shoppers make informed decisions quickly.

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival kicking off on September 27, 2024, and a 24-hour early access for Prime members, the company is also rolling out nearly 25,000 new product launches across various categories. In line with this, Amazon India has recently launched three new fulfillment centers in Delhi NCR, Guwahati, and Patna to streamline its operations.

