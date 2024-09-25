Meta Introduces Quest 3S Headset and Teases Breakthrough AR Glasses
Meta Platforms has launched a new entry-level Quest 3S mixed-reality headset and plans to discontinue its older Quest 2 and high-end Quest Pro devices. The company also dropped the Quest 3 price and previewed upcoming augmented-reality glasses. Significant investments in AI, AR, and the metaverse continue despite financial setbacks.
Meta Platforms announced a new entry-level addition to its Quest line of mixed-reality headsets, the Quest 3S, during its annual Connect conference in California. The device, available in two storage sizes, will launch on October 15 at a starting price of $299.99.
As part of the launch, Meta is discontinuing the Quest 2 and Quest Pro devices and reducing the price of last year's Quest 3 from $649.99 to $499.99. The conference also featured previews of Meta's first augmented-reality (AR) glasses and updates to its virtual-reality (VR) and artificial-intelligence (AI) technologies. Among these updates is an audio upgrade for the ChatGPT-like chatbot, allowing users to select voices mimicking celebrities like Judi Dench and John Cena.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long positioned AR as a key project, despite ongoing technical challenges. The Reality Labs division has faced significant losses, but Meta aims to release consumer AR glasses by 2027. Meanwhile, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have gained unexpected popularity, with new features continually enhancing the AI assistant's capabilities.
