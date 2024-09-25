Left Menu

Meta Introduces Quest 3S Headset and Teases Breakthrough AR Glasses

Meta Platforms has launched a new entry-level Quest 3S mixed-reality headset and plans to discontinue its older Quest 2 and high-end Quest Pro devices. The company also dropped the Quest 3 price and previewed upcoming augmented-reality glasses. Significant investments in AI, AR, and the metaverse continue despite financial setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:56 IST
Meta Introduces Quest 3S Headset and Teases Breakthrough AR Glasses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms announced a new entry-level addition to its Quest line of mixed-reality headsets, the Quest 3S, during its annual Connect conference in California. The device, available in two storage sizes, will launch on October 15 at a starting price of $299.99.

As part of the launch, Meta is discontinuing the Quest 2 and Quest Pro devices and reducing the price of last year's Quest 3 from $649.99 to $499.99. The conference also featured previews of Meta's first augmented-reality (AR) glasses and updates to its virtual-reality (VR) and artificial-intelligence (AI) technologies. Among these updates is an audio upgrade for the ChatGPT-like chatbot, allowing users to select voices mimicking celebrities like Judi Dench and John Cena.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has long positioned AR as a key project, despite ongoing technical challenges. The Reality Labs division has faced significant losses, but Meta aims to release consumer AR glasses by 2027. Meanwhile, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have gained unexpected popularity, with new features continually enhancing the AI assistant's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024