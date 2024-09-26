Left Menu

Elon Musk's X Poised for Return in Brazil: Submission of Court Documents Underway

Elon Musk's social media platform X is set to comply with Brazil's Supreme Court demands, which may lead to its return to the country next week. The platform had been banned since August over legal and regulatory disputes, including not having a legal representative in Brazil. X's submission of required documents aims to resolve these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 02:38 IST
Elon Musk's social media platform X is on the brink of resuming operations in Brazil, provided it submits required documentation to the Supreme Court by Monday, according to insiders.

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, was blocked in Brazil at the end of August following an order by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The conflict stems from an investigation into 'digital militias' accused of spreading hate messages.

Following court demands, X has started to comply, including appointing a legal representative in Brazil and addressing other conditions. The firm anticipates re-entering the Brazilian market next week.

