Elon Musk's X Poised for Return in Brazil: Submission of Court Documents Underway

Elon Musk's social media platform X is on the brink of resuming operations in Brazil, provided it submits required documentation to the Supreme Court by Monday, according to insiders.

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, was blocked in Brazil at the end of August following an order by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The conflict stems from an investigation into 'digital militias' accused of spreading hate messages.

Following court demands, X has started to comply, including appointing a legal representative in Brazil and addressing other conditions. The firm anticipates re-entering the Brazilian market next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)