Kalyani Strategic Systems Partners for Advanced Artillery Development

Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd plans to partner with US defense firms AM General and Mandus Group LLC to co-develop and produce advanced 105mm and 155mm artillery gun platforms. This collaboration aims to provide modern armies with compact, lightweight, and versatile artillery systems for evolving combat scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:15 IST
Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, has announced plans for a strategic partnership with US defense giants, AM General and Mandus Group LLC. The collaboration will focus on developing next-generation artillery gun platforms.

The project is designed to address the needs of modern military forces by providing them with technologically advanced 105mm and 155mm artillery systems. These systems will be compact, lightweight, and have modular capabilities suitable for all-weather and all-terrain combat situations.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge, emphasized the partnership's goal to innovate and produce versatile weapon systems. John Chadbourne, EVP for Business Development at AM General, highlighted the collaboration as a reflection of their commitment to adapt to evolving battlefield requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

