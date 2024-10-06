Chinese Hackers Breach U.S. Telecom Networks for Wiretapping Data

In a significant cybersecurity breach, Chinese hackers accessed the networks of prominent U.S. broadband providers to obtain sensitive information related to court-authorized wiretapping systems.

The Wall Street Journal reports that telecom giants such as Verizon Communications, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies have been compromised, with the intrusion possibly extending over several months.

Identified as 'Salt Typhoon' by U.S. investigators, the hacking group aims to collect intelligence. This event follows previous disruptions of Chinese cyber espionage operations, including 'Flax Typhoon.' Beijing has yet to comment on these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)