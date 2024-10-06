Left Menu

Chinese Hackers Breach U.S. Telecom Networks for Wiretapping Data

Chinese hackers infiltrated U.S. broadband providers' networks, accessing systems utilized for court-authorized wiretapping. Companies like Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies were affected. The intrusion, linked to a group called 'Salt Typhoon,' was aimed at gathering intelligence. This follows earlier disruption of a Chinese hacking group, 'Flax Typhoon.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:13 IST
Chinese Hackers Breach U.S. Telecom Networks for Wiretapping Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant cybersecurity breach, Chinese hackers accessed the networks of prominent U.S. broadband providers to obtain sensitive information related to court-authorized wiretapping systems.

The Wall Street Journal reports that telecom giants such as Verizon Communications, AT&T, and Lumen Technologies have been compromised, with the intrusion possibly extending over several months.

Identified as 'Salt Typhoon' by U.S. investigators, the hacking group aims to collect intelligence. This event follows previous disruptions of Chinese cyber espionage operations, including 'Flax Typhoon.' Beijing has yet to comment on these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024