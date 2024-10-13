Reliance Jio Calls for Revised Spectrum Allocation Rules

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has appealed to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for intervention to prompt the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to issue a revised consultation paper on spectrum allocation rules. Jio's request aims to ensure fair competition between terrestrial and satellite service providers.

In a letter to the telecom minister, Jio referenced the Supreme Court's decision in the 2G case and warned that Trai's failure to address the issue of a level-playing field could lead to legal disputes. Trai had previously dismissed Jio's request to incorporate questions about fair competition in the consultation paper.

Jio emphasized that new satellite communication companies, such as Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Kupier, are expressing interest in the Indian market. Hence, a transparent auction process is necessary to maintain competitive fairness. Jio criticized Trai's current stance, which overlooks these critical aspects, potentially disregarding stakeholder perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)