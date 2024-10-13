Left Menu

Reliance Jio Calls for Revised Spectrum Allocation Rules

Reliance Jio has urged Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to intervene for a revised telecom regulator's consultation paper on spectrum allocation. Seeking a fair auction system, Jio warns that current oversight on level-playing fields between terrestrial and satellite services could incite legal challenges.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has appealed to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for intervention to prompt the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to issue a revised consultation paper on spectrum allocation rules. Jio's request aims to ensure fair competition between terrestrial and satellite service providers.

In a letter to the telecom minister, Jio referenced the Supreme Court's decision in the 2G case and warned that Trai's failure to address the issue of a level-playing field could lead to legal disputes. Trai had previously dismissed Jio's request to incorporate questions about fair competition in the consultation paper.

Jio emphasized that new satellite communication companies, such as Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Kupier, are expressing interest in the Indian market. Hence, a transparent auction process is necessary to maintain competitive fairness. Jio criticized Trai's current stance, which overlooks these critical aspects, potentially disregarding stakeholder perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

