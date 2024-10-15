Left Menu

Ravi Jain's Departure Marks Another High-Profile Exit from Ola's Krutrim AI

Ravi Jain, the business head of Krutrim AI, has resigned, marking another significant departure from Bhavish Aggarwal-founded startup this year. Krutrim AI, an AI unicorn, collaborates with top global companies and raised USD 50 million recently. Ola, Krutrim's parent company, has faced multiple key executive exits in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:17 IST
Ravi Jain, the esteemed business head of Krutrim AI, a startup under the leadership of Bhavish Aggarwal, has made his exit. This development is part of a series of high-profile departures from the Bengaluru-based organization this year.

Despite inquiries, Krutrim AI has not released an official statement regarding Jain's exit. Founded as a frontrunner in artificial intelligence, Krutrim has secured significant partnerships with global industry heavyweights, including Arm and Untether AI, to drive advancements in CPU and AI chip technology.

In January 2024, Krutrim successfully raised USD 50 million with a valuation reaching USD 1 billion, led by Matrix Partners, marking its status as India's inaugural AI unicorn. Meanwhile, Ola, the parent company of Krutrim, has witnessed several high-profile departures, such as CEO Hemant Bakshi and CFO Karthik Gupta, highlighting potential internal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

