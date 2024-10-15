Ravi Jain's Departure Marks Another High-Profile Exit from Ola's Krutrim AI

Ravi Jain, the esteemed business head of Krutrim AI, a startup under the leadership of Bhavish Aggarwal, has made his exit. This development is part of a series of high-profile departures from the Bengaluru-based organization this year.

Despite inquiries, Krutrim AI has not released an official statement regarding Jain's exit. Founded as a frontrunner in artificial intelligence, Krutrim has secured significant partnerships with global industry heavyweights, including Arm and Untether AI, to drive advancements in CPU and AI chip technology.

In January 2024, Krutrim successfully raised USD 50 million with a valuation reaching USD 1 billion, led by Matrix Partners, marking its status as India's inaugural AI unicorn. Meanwhile, Ola, the parent company of Krutrim, has witnessed several high-profile departures, such as CEO Hemant Bakshi and CFO Karthik Gupta, highlighting potential internal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)