STL Unveils AI-Driven Data Centre Innovations at India Mobile Congress 2024

STL, a prominent optical and digital solutions company, has officially entered the AI-driven Data Centre industry, showcasing a range of integrated Optical cable and connectivity solutions at the India Mobile Congress 2024. This launch was inaugurated by Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Honourable Telecom Minister.

As Artificial Intelligence applications surge, with predictions of user numbers reaching a billion by 2025, STL aims to address the backend infrastructure demand—specifically the fibre technology essential for connecting AI models and data centres. India's data centre landscape is set to expand significantly, driven by GPU-based server growth.

The advanced suite STL offers includes high-density optical fibre cables and various connectivity solutions. It features their Intelligently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) technology, designed for the specific requirements of AI data centres. STL's pioneering efforts in this domain reflect its commitment to supporting the future of connectivity.

