TAILG's Global Expansion Unveiled at Canton Fair

At the 136th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, TAILG unveiled 20 electric vehicle models, including e-bikes and motorcycles, marking a significant step in their international expansion. The company secured strategic partnerships and displayed innovative models like the high-speed S92PRO, showcasing their dedication to global low-carbon mobility initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guangzhou | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:15 IST
The 136th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China, saw TAILG, a pioneer in electric vehicles, displaying over 20 exceptional models at the largest booth in the industry. The event generated significant interest and led to strategic agreements with key clients, enhancing TAILG's international presence and appeal.

Since early 2024, TAILG has expanded globally, showcasing electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and E-bikes tailored to consumer demand. Initiatives such as high-speed motorcycles and versatile E-bikes have attracted substantial clientele and acclaim, with the S92PRO standing out for its advanced features.

Additionally, TAILG's collaboration with the United Nations and establishment of marketing centers worldwide underscore its commitment to low-carbon mobility. As TAILG continues to strengthen its brand through global exhibitions, it aims to lead in the electric vehicle market, particularly in the transitioning European sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

