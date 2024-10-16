TAILG's Global Expansion Unveiled at Canton Fair

The 136th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China, saw TAILG, a pioneer in electric vehicles, displaying over 20 exceptional models at the largest booth in the industry. The event generated significant interest and led to strategic agreements with key clients, enhancing TAILG's international presence and appeal.

Since early 2024, TAILG has expanded globally, showcasing electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and E-bikes tailored to consumer demand. Initiatives such as high-speed motorcycles and versatile E-bikes have attracted substantial clientele and acclaim, with the S92PRO standing out for its advanced features.

Additionally, TAILG's collaboration with the United Nations and establishment of marketing centers worldwide underscore its commitment to low-carbon mobility. As TAILG continues to strengthen its brand through global exhibitions, it aims to lead in the electric vehicle market, particularly in the transitioning European sector.

