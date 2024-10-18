WHO Drafts New Guidelines for Front-of-Package Nutrition Labels

The World Health Organization has proposed new guidelines advocating for clear nutritional information on the front of packaged food and drinks, intending to guide consumers toward healthier choices. These guidelines aim to combat the global obesity crisis exacerbated by high consumption of processed foods laden with salt, sugar, and fat.

Only 43 member states of the WHO have mandatory or voluntary front-of-package labels, despite their proven impact on purchasing habits. The new WHO draft guidelines, developed since 2019, were open for public consultation until October 11, with the final version expected in early 2025.

Label systems like NutriScore and tougher ones like Chile's warning labels are examples cited by the WHO. Industry resistance remains, but there's increasing governmental interest in adopting more transparent labeling to reduce excessive intake of unhealthy food components.

(With inputs from agencies.)