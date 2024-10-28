Data-Driven Governance: Jordan’s Path to Digital Public Services with GovTech

The World Bank’s recent GovTech case study, led by experts like Stephen Davenport, Saki Kumagai, and Tala Khanji, examines Jordan’s ambitious transformation in public service delivery to tackle high unemployment and low public trust. Driven by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), the program introduces the “SANAD” platform, centralizing over 500 government services, including access to personal records, passport renewals, social security applications, and bill payments, into a user-friendly portal. By the end of 2024, SANAD will be fully operational online, providing Jordanians with a streamlined, accessible service experience. MoDEE’s vision for SANAD is a significant step in Jordan’s journey to a digital government, building on a foundation set by King Abdullah II’s e-government initiative in 2001.

Challenges to Digital Adoption Highlight Importance of Inclusion

While SANAD’s popularity has grown, uptake of digital IDs has been slower than anticipated, with around 810,000 citizens activating their IDs to date. These IDs are crucial for accessing SANAD’s full range of services, but adoption has been affected by limited awareness, lack of digital skills, and privacy concerns. To address this, MoDEE has launched campaigns with private sector partners to promote digital IDs and plans to expand eligibility to include non-citizens and refugees. Additionally, establishing service centers in each governorate offers in-person assistance, targeting individuals who need extra support accessing digital services. These efforts underscore the government’s commitment to inclusive digital access as an essential step in ensuring widespread SANAD adoption.

Institutional Cooperation and Workforce Challenges in Digital Rollout

Implementing Jordan’s GovTech strategy has required significant institutional changes and close cooperation across government ministries. Some ministries have been hesitant to share data, complicating MoDEE’s efforts to create a fully interoperable digital service. Additionally, resistance from civil servants, concerned about potential job loss due to digitization, has required careful management. MoDEE emphasizes that digital transformation will create new job opportunities rather than eliminate current roles. However, as a line ministry, MoDEE lacks the authority to mandate full cooperation among other ministries, highlighting the need for stronger institutional coordination. Recruiting and retaining skilled staff within MoDEE has also posed challenges, as many qualified Jordanians leave for higher-paying opportunities in neighboring countries. To mitigate these staffing issues, MoDEE has subcontracted some technical work to IT firms, though limited qualified firms and lengthy government procurement processes have slowed progress.

Data Privacy as the Backbone of Public Trust in Digital Transformation

Data privacy and regulatory frameworks are critical for building public trust in GovTech, as the World Bank points out. While Jordan has made progress in its Digital Transformation Strategy, gaps remain in its data governance and privacy protections. Current data-sharing policies are insufficient to ensure citizens' personal information remains secure. The government has introduced an Open Government Data Quality Framework to support transparency, but stronger data governance mechanisms are needed to address data-sharing issues and ensure data accuracy. Effective data standards will allow citizens and businesses to use digital services with confidence, knowing their information is secure and accessible across platforms. Jordan’s commitment to open government principles, including its “At Your Service” feedback platform, is helping create more transparent, user-centered services by gathering insights directly from citizens.

Pandemic-Driven Digital Demand Shows Potential and Gaps in Infrastructure

The pandemic accelerated the demand for digital services, making SANAD essential for functions like COVID-19 vaccination tracking and proof of vaccination. The platform’s role during the pandemic highlighted both the potential and gaps in Jordan’s digital infrastructure. This surge in digital demand underscored the value of tools like data dashboards and real-time data analytics in managing crises and prompted citizens to embrace digital government services. However, the pandemic also highlighted areas where Jordan’s data infrastructure needs strengthening. By continuing to expand its digital ecosystem and increase citizen engagement, the Jordanian government aims to attract private investment and foster economic growth, positioning the country as “open for business.”

Lessons for the Future: Jordan’s GovTech Model as a Regional Blueprint

Through its GovTech model, the World Bank envisions that Jordan’s transformation could serve as a blueprint for other Middle Eastern and North African countries embarking on similar journeys. By creating a data-driven public sector that integrates services across ministries and engages citizens effectively, Jordan aims to enhance public trust and encourage digital service adoption. For sustained progress, the case study highlights the need for empowered leadership within MoDEE, robust data governance, and strategic collaboration across government entities. In doing so, Jordan is well-positioned to lead in digital transformation within the region, showcasing the importance of a cohesive, citizen-centered approach to public service delivery.