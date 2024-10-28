Left Menu

Genesys International's Digital Expansion Drives Profit Surge

Genesys International reported a consolidated profit of Rs 11.23 crore in the September quarter, rebounding from a Rs 3.3 crore loss a year prior. Revenue more than doubled to Rs 73.02 crore. CEO Sajid Malik highlighted successful launches in digital twin solutions and automotive navigation, with plans for further expansion.

Genesys International, a leader in digital mapping and geospatial solutions, has announced a dramatic turnaround with a consolidated profit of Rs 11.23 crore for the September quarter. This marks a significant recovery from a loss of Rs 3.3 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue saw an impressive rise, more than doubling to Rs 73.02 crore from Rs 34.29 crore previously. Chairman and Managing Director Sajid Malik attributed this growth to the company's strategic investments, particularly in the New India map stack initiative.

Malik further highlighted the widespread adoption of their digital twin solutions across several major cities. Additionally, Genesys' partnership with NNG to introduce an automotive navigation vertical has garnered positive market reception, with plans underway to expand into new location intelligence verticals.

