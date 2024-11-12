SKF Unveils Sustainable Solutions at ISEA Tech & Innovation Summit

At the recent SKF ISEA Tech & Innovation Summit, SKF highlighted its commitment to sustainable industrial performance with a range of innovative solutions. The virtual event drew attendees from numerous sectors, providing a platform to showcase their advanced technologies, including magnetic and hybrid ceramic bearings, aimed at boosting industry standards.

“Innovation at SKF is about understanding and meeting our customers' changing needs,” stated Mukund Vasudevan, Managing Director, SKF India. By offering pioneering solutions, SKF is enabling industries to achieve higher performance and sustainability standards. These advancements are crucial for industries aiming for efficiency and future-ready solutions.

The summit concluded with a Q&A session where industry leaders discussed SKF's ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability, illustrating the company's role in empowering industries with cutting-edge, efficient technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)