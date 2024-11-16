SPH Aviation and GDX Security Forge Path with Drone Technology

SPH Aviation, an arm of AVPL International, has entered into a strategic partnership with GDX Security Solutions to incorporate drone technology into their security operations. The agreement sets a pathway for establishing training programs for drone pilots across India.

This new collaboration aims to establish remote pilot training organizations and roll out drone-as-a-service solutions as part of a memorandum of understanding with GDX Security, a firm boasting an annual turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.

Besides training GDX personnel as certified drone pilots under DGCA guidelines, the partnership will look into joint research projects aiming to devise custom drone solutions. "This initiative addresses the growing need for skilled drone operators," said Preeti Sharma, director of SPH Aviation.

