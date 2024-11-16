Left Menu

SPH Aviation and GDX Security Forge Path with Drone Technology

SPH Aviation partners with GDX Security Solutions to integrate drone technology into security operations. The initiative includes training pilots and establishing drone pilot training programs in India. The collaboration will focus on research, development, and creating custom drone security solutions to meet growing demands in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:37 IST
SPH Aviation and GDX Security Forge Path with Drone Technology
drone export controls
  • Country:
  • India

SPH Aviation, an arm of AVPL International, has entered into a strategic partnership with GDX Security Solutions to incorporate drone technology into their security operations. The agreement sets a pathway for establishing training programs for drone pilots across India.

This new collaboration aims to establish remote pilot training organizations and roll out drone-as-a-service solutions as part of a memorandum of understanding with GDX Security, a firm boasting an annual turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.

Besides training GDX personnel as certified drone pilots under DGCA guidelines, the partnership will look into joint research projects aiming to devise custom drone solutions. "This initiative addresses the growing need for skilled drone operators," said Preeti Sharma, director of SPH Aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024