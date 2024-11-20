Billion Hearts Secures Seed Funding to Revolutionize Digital Consumer Products

Billion Hearts Software Technologies, helmed by entrepreneur Mayank Bidawatka, has successfully secured USD 4 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by Blume Ventures, with notable participation from General Catalyst and Athera Venture Partners.

The seed investment was championed by key figures such as Karthik Reddy from Blume Ventures, Neeraj Arora of General Catalyst, and Rutvik Doshi from Athera Venture Partners. This round comes shortly after Billion Hearts obtained USD 250,000 in angel funding from investors connected to well-known startups like redBus and Ola.

The company, launched on August 29, 2024, is currently working on a digital consumer product targeted at a global audience. The initial beta release is anticipated in a few months, with thousands already signed up on the company's website to experience the new offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)