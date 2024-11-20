Left Menu

Senators Call for Swift Action on Auto Safety Amid Rising Traffic Deaths

A group of nine Democratic senators is urging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to expedite the issuance of new vehicle safety regulations. Traffic fatalities remain above pre-COVID levels, and the senators are concerned about missed deadlines for implementing critical safety rules.

Updated: 20-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:34 IST
Senators Call for Swift Action on Auto Safety Amid Rising Traffic Deaths
Nine Democratic senators have issued an urgent call for action to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), urging the agency to fast-track new vehicle safety regulations. These calls come in response to a troubling rise in traffic fatalities that remain above pre-COVID levels.

The senators, including Ed Markey, Richard Blumenthal, and Dick Durbin, have expressed concerns over NHTSA's delays in enacting essential safety measures. Traffic deaths surged by 10.5% in 2021, reaching the highest in a single year since 2005. Despite a reduction, fatalities still surpass any pre-pandemic year since 2008, prompting lawmakers to demand quicker action.

Among the proposed safety measures are automatic emergency braking systems, enhanced seatback safety standards, and pedestrian protection regulations. The senators emphasize that while some progress has been made, additional efforts are necessary. The delays in setting new regulatory standards, including systems to prevent drunk driving and addressing distracted driving, have drawn criticism from both lawmakers and automakers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

