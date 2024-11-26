HCLTech and Intel Unveil DataTrustShield for Enhanced Cloud Security

In a collaborative effort to bolster cloud security, IT powerhouse HCLTech has teamed up with U.S. chipmaker Intel to introduce DataTrustShield, a new data security service.

This innovative service harnesses Intel's trusted execution environments, including Trust Domain Extensions, to safeguard sensitive data during cloud operations according to a regulatory filing.

Having already undergone testing on Google Cloud, DataTrustShield is set to integrate with other major cloud providers, continuing HCLTech's commitment to delivering robust data protection and enhancing trust in digital assets.

