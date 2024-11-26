Left Menu

The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000: Affordable Tech with Top-tier Features

The budget smartphone segment offers advanced features at competitive prices thanks to economies of scale. Phones under Rs. 20,000 include options like realme 12+ 5G and Galaxy F15 5G, which deliver high performance and innovative features. Shopping on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network offers enticing deals and payment flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:55 IST
The budget and mid-range smartphone market segment serves the majority of users by delivering high-end features at budget-friendly prices. With advances in production efficiencies, brands are lowering costs, enabling them to offer feature-rich devices under Rs. 20,000. These smartphones come equipped with strong batteries, potent processors, and comprehensive displays, making them an ideal choice for cost-conscious consumers.

Among top models in this category are the realme 12+ 5G, offering advanced camera technology, and the Infinix Note 40 Pro, which integrates features like reverse wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G stands out with its sAMOLED screen and extensive battery life, providing an extraordinary viewing experience.

For consumers, opting to purchase through the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network allows access to deals and easy financing, making these smartphones even more appealing. The network offers easy EMIs, long tenure options, and other perks like zero down payment on selected models, simplifying the buying process significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

