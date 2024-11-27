Left Menu

EndureAir's Sabal 20 Drone: A Game-Changer for Indian Army Logistics

EndureAir Systems has delivered the Sabal 20 logistics drone to the Indian Army, enhancing its capabilities in difficult terrains. The drone, developed at IIT-Kanpur, features variable pitch technology and high load capacity. It's a testament to the 'Make in India' initiative, focusing on defense innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EndureAir Systems has taken a significant step in advancing military technology by delivering the 'one-of-its-kind' Sabal 20 logistics drone to the Indian Army. This achievement aims to enhance the army's logistical capabilities in challenging terrains.

Developed and incubated at IIT-Kanpur, Sabal 20 is an electric unmanned helicopter designed for aerial logistics. It can carry payloads up to 20 kilograms, showcasing a high-efficiency rotor system and exceptional load-carrying capacity.

This development is a vital part of the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, reflecting EndureAir's commitment to innovative and indigenous UAV solutions that empower India's defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

