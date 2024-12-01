Surging Online Sales Eclipse Brick-and-Mortar Shopping on Black Friday

This year's Black Friday shopping behavior underscored a dramatic shift towards online platforms, where U.S. consumers increased their spending by a robust 14.6%, Mastercard SpendingPulse reported. In contrast, brick-and-mortar stores faced stagnant growth at 0.7%, posing challenges to traditional retailers.

With the impact of inflation, Facteus' data reveals adjusted gains of 8.5% online and a concerning 8% decline for in-store purchases. Economic insights from Mastercard's Chief Economist, Michelle Meyer, indicate that while overall inflation hovers above 2%, key holiday products like clothing and electronics are seeing moderated or reduced prices, providing some respite for consumers.

Mobile and device-driven purchases are bolstering e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Walmart, as U.S. shoppers leaned into online venues for holiday deals. Adobe and Salesforce report a significant increase in online spending, with U.S. consumers spending $10.8 billion and $17.5 billion online on Friday alone. Retail dynamics are rapidly evolving as the competition for consumer attention intensifies.

