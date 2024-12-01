Left Menu

Surging Online Sales Eclipse Brick-and-Mortar Shopping on Black Friday

Black Friday sales in the U.S. saw a stark contrast between muted in-store spending and soaring online purchases. E-commerce sales surged by 14.6%, driven by consumers seeking convenience and variety from home. Inflation-adapted analysis revealed a modest 8.5% online growth and an 8% decline in-store.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 03:30 IST
Surging Online Sales Eclipse Brick-and-Mortar Shopping on Black Friday

This year's Black Friday shopping behavior underscored a dramatic shift towards online platforms, where U.S. consumers increased their spending by a robust 14.6%, Mastercard SpendingPulse reported. In contrast, brick-and-mortar stores faced stagnant growth at 0.7%, posing challenges to traditional retailers.

With the impact of inflation, Facteus' data reveals adjusted gains of 8.5% online and a concerning 8% decline for in-store purchases. Economic insights from Mastercard's Chief Economist, Michelle Meyer, indicate that while overall inflation hovers above 2%, key holiday products like clothing and electronics are seeing moderated or reduced prices, providing some respite for consumers.

Mobile and device-driven purchases are bolstering e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Walmart, as U.S. shoppers leaned into online venues for holiday deals. Adobe and Salesforce report a significant increase in online spending, with U.S. consumers spending $10.8 billion and $17.5 billion online on Friday alone. Retail dynamics are rapidly evolving as the competition for consumer attention intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024