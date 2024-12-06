Tragedy Strikes UnitedHealth: CEO Brian Thompson Killed in Targeted Shooting

In a shocking incident, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot on Wednesday morning in Midtown Manhattan. According to the police, the attack was targeted, carried out by a masked individual who lay in wait just before the company's annual investor conference at a Hilton Hotel.

UnitedHealthcare, under Thompson's leadership since 2021, is the largest health insurer in the United States, providing coverage to more than 50 million Americans. The firm reported $281.4 billion in revenue in 2023, surpassing its competition by a significant margin. The company offers a wide range of benefit plans that cover routine and emergency healthcare expenses.

Part of the larger UnitedHealth Group, UnitedHealthcare is one of two major subsidiaries, the other being Optum. The conglomerate also includes Change, a technology company recently hit by a cyberattack. UnitedHealth Group reported $371.6 billion in revenue last year and employs over 440,000 people globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)