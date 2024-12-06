Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes UnitedHealth: CEO Brian Thompson Killed in Targeted Shooting

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot in a targeted attack in Manhattan. UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group, is the largest U.S. insurer, covering over 50 million Americans. The company had $281.4 billion in revenue in 2023. UnitedHealth Group encompasses Optum and Change, generating $371.6 billion in revenue overall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 03:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 03:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes UnitedHealth: CEO Brian Thompson Killed in Targeted Shooting
Brian Thompson

In a shocking incident, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot on Wednesday morning in Midtown Manhattan. According to the police, the attack was targeted, carried out by a masked individual who lay in wait just before the company's annual investor conference at a Hilton Hotel.

UnitedHealthcare, under Thompson's leadership since 2021, is the largest health insurer in the United States, providing coverage to more than 50 million Americans. The firm reported $281.4 billion in revenue in 2023, surpassing its competition by a significant margin. The company offers a wide range of benefit plans that cover routine and emergency healthcare expenses.

Part of the larger UnitedHealth Group, UnitedHealthcare is one of two major subsidiaries, the other being Optum. The conglomerate also includes Change, a technology company recently hit by a cyberattack. UnitedHealth Group reported $371.6 billion in revenue last year and employs over 440,000 people globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024