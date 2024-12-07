AI Can Now Predict Your Choices Before You Make Them: Is It the Future of Decision-Making?

The History of AI - It Has Been Around Much Longer Than You Might Think

Over the past several years AI has become an integral part of our daily lives. However, AI has been around since the 1930s, when Alan Mathison Turing, a British logician described a computing machine with limitless memory that would continually scan through the machine’s operating system, find and write new symbols dictated by a programme of specific instructions. Known as the Turing Machine, this stored-program concept was created with the idea that the machine would continually modify and improve its programme. He said “What we want is a machine that can learn from experience”.

Known as the “Turing Test” which has three participants, a human, a human interrogator and a human foil, the goal is to determine which participant is the computer. The test concluded that a computer is a thinking and intelligent entity able to complete tasks that are usually carried out by intelligent beings.

AI’s Remarkable Ability To Accurately Predict Human Choices

How can AI predict choices before humans make them? AI can determine how humans make decisions by analysing the online activities of an individual. The predictions of what a human will do next are usually 85% accurate. AI collects data both current and historical, through the different applications that we use each day and then processes our habits. We give AI a free look into our personal lives every time we use our smart devices or surf the internet.

What Are Benefits Of AI-Driven Decision-Making And How Is It Used In Real World Applications?

AI can analyse large amounts of data (-much faster than humans) and make informed choices. It is an efficient tool for making predictions and planning effective business strategies. 9 out of 10 companies believe that AI can give them a competitive advantage.

Online Streaming services are just one way that AI predicts your choices. Do you notice that over the years that your streaming platforms give you better recommendations? It is because the algorithm has been tracking your usage over time and can quite accurately predict your entertainment preferences.

Online Gaming uses AI to enhance the user experience through different algorithms such as non player characteristics with lifelike behaviours that adapt to different actions of players and creates an environment that is more challenging and immersive. It also adapts the level of difficulty, enhances images, and suggests recommendations to players based on their gaming preferences. AI is now being used for online casino gaming to improve the player experience and provide responsible gaming and player safety.

Healthcare uses algorithms to diagnose different diseases, with more precision than human doctors when predicting illnesses such as skin cancer. Some AI algorithms are as good as their human counterparts, which is changing the future of healthcare.

Finance uses Robo-Advisors, AI systems that make investment decisions and predict future trends in the market, and manage portfolios with more efficiency than humans. It offers financial advice and suggests investments with almost no human intervention.

E-Commerce is your own personal shopper who helps you find what it thinks you need based on your past browsing and purchasing history. It can recommend what size clothing you need or direct you towards products that you usually purchase for your children or even your pets.

What Are The Parallels Between AI’s Predictive Models And Strategies Used in Games of Chance?

When individuals play games, they try to create a strategy that will result in a positive outcome. For humans, many games of chance are based purely on luck, however with experience, they can make informed decisions which sometimes increase their chances of winning. AI works in a similar manner by analysing data and creating algorithms that can predict the outcome of the game based on the different risks that are involved.

Ethical Concerns Of Using AI

Manipulation by AI is easily achieved by gathering personal data about individuals through their activities online such as social media posts or patterns of their internet use and then create an algorithm. This information can be used by dictators and leaders of cults who then create content that can target individuals and manipulate them into following the beliefs of a cult leader which can then lead to subjugation, control over their lives and even enslavement.

Loss of Autonomy can result in less pleasure for the user. One example is on streaming platforms where the AI will suggest topics that it thinks will interest the consumer. However, this diminished autonomy of choice often creates a tension between technology and autonomy if the suggestions do not correspond with the expectations of the consumer, resulting in a lower level of enjoyment and satisfaction by the user.

Loss of Privacy is another issue that many users have ethical issues with. Algorithms track users as they browse the internet and many users feel like their privacy is being invaded. There is less control over data control and user consent which means that user sensitive personal information may be used inappropriately. AI gathers data on social media platforms, location tracking, voice assistants, facial recognition technology, web activity, and smart devices. All of this tracking means that users run a higher risk of security breaks and are also more vulnerable to fraudulent activities by nefarious individuals that can lead to personal harm and often significant financial loss.

How Do We Keep The Balance Between Technology and Human Intuition?

AI has demonstrated its efficiency by making many processes more efficient. The burning question is, how do we maintain a healthy balance between artificial and human decision-making processes? AI is good at identifying fraud, risk management, and marketing optimization without emotion and decisions are made to create the efficient outcome. Human intuition is still needed when it comes to making ethical decisions that affect the well-being of other individuals in society, humans also adapt to unforeseen situations that cannot be predicted such as the covid-19 pandemic. Which could not be predicted by a machine. Humans have interpersonal dynamics that require the use of emotions, an awareness of local culture and empathy to reach a successful outcome.

AI and Online Casino Games

When you play at your favourite online live casino, many components are AI-driven. Virtual casinos have become more immersive and offer a better player experience that is personalised for each individual. Online casinos offer a virtual experience that mimics that of real casinos with live dealers and a live HD video stream that allows you to be at the centre of the action. There is also the opportunity to interact with other players and the dealer in real time. Games can be played on easily installed apps on your smartphone or from a variety of other devices such as your tablet or PC in an amazing and safe virtual environment where you play low or high risk betting games according to your gaming preferences.

