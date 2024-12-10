Left Menu

U.S. Targets Chinese Firm for Cyberattack with Lethal Potential

The U.S. has sanctioned Sichuan Silence Information Technology Company for a cyberattack threatening vital systems worldwide. The attack's scope included ransomware deployment on critical infrastructure, risking severe human harm. Guan Tianfeng faces fraud charges in connection with the 2020 attack, with a $10 million reward for information on the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:45 IST
U.S. Targets Chinese Firm for Cyberattack with Lethal Potential
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move underscoring rising cybersecurity tensions, the United States has sanctioned the Chinese firm Sichuan Silence Information Technology Company over a cyberattack with potentially deadly outcomes, Treasury officials announced on Tuesday.

The Treasury revealed that the company, along with its employee Guan Tianfeng, deployed ransomware to over 80,000 firewalls globally in April 2020. The attack targeted vital infrastructure, and disruptions could have harmed human life, particularly affecting an energy company actively drilling at that time.

Further intensifying the situation, Guan faces allegations of conspiracy to commit computer and wire fraud. U.S. authorities, including the FBI, are offering a $10 million reward for information. Previously, the firm was implicated in digital misinformation campaigns, claims Beijing regularly refutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024