In a move underscoring rising cybersecurity tensions, the United States has sanctioned the Chinese firm Sichuan Silence Information Technology Company over a cyberattack with potentially deadly outcomes, Treasury officials announced on Tuesday.

The Treasury revealed that the company, along with its employee Guan Tianfeng, deployed ransomware to over 80,000 firewalls globally in April 2020. The attack targeted vital infrastructure, and disruptions could have harmed human life, particularly affecting an energy company actively drilling at that time.

Further intensifying the situation, Guan faces allegations of conspiracy to commit computer and wire fraud. U.S. authorities, including the FBI, are offering a $10 million reward for information. Previously, the firm was implicated in digital misinformation campaigns, claims Beijing regularly refutes.

