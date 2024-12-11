Revolutionary iBooster Propulsion: A Leap for India's Space Endeavors

Mumbai-based deep-tech start-up Manastu Space Technologies transferred its pioneering green propulsion technology to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday. This significant technology, known as the iBooster Green Propulsion System, is key for maintaining satellites in their intended orbits.

Designed specifically for satellites weighing 100–500 kg, the iBooster system aids crucial operations such as orbit raising and station-keeping. Soon, it will be trialed onboard an upcoming mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, showcasing its capabilities on the international stage.

Developed with support from DRDO's Technology Development Fund, this collaboration underlines the pivotal role of startups in India's defense and space technology sectors. The propulsion system's hydrogen peroxide-based fuel is both safer and more sustainable compared to traditional alternatives, promoting eco-friendly advancements in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)