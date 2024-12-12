Canon India Launches Innovative Printer Lineup for Diverse Needs

India, together with the senior management team from Canon, has unveiled a groundbreaking portfolio of 10 new printers within the PIXMA MegaTank and imageCLASS ranges. This launch aims to meet the varied needs of small and medium businesses, SOHO, and enterprises by offering unmatched print quality, heightened efficiency, and cost-effective solutions.

The PIXMA G3780 and PIXMA G4780 models, part of the refillable MegaTank series, are designed for home and SOHO users. Equipped with features such as automatic duplex printing and an auto document feeder, these printers significantly enhance productivity and cater to the archival necessities of small enterprises.

The new imageCLASS laser printer range, tailored for small offices and large enterprise workgroups, introduces models like the imageCLASS LBP171dn and MF289dw. With print speeds of up to 33 ppm and eco-friendly features, they emphasize efficiency while supporting two-sided printing to cut down on paper usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)