Concept BIU: Pioneering Real-Time Media Monitoring for Market Rumours

Concept BIU is leading the charge in media monitoring for over 50 companies, addressing SEBI's regulations with cutting-edge tools. The agency ensures compliance by tracking market rumours on a global scale, enabling companies to protect their reputation swiftly and stay informed with real-time insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:05 IST
Concept BIU is revolutionizing the way companies handle market rumours by offering comprehensive media monitoring solutions. Serving over 50 companies in compliance with SEBI's rigorous regulations, Concept BIU assists firms in managing their reputation and adhering to Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR).

Concept BIU's suite of tools, including a smart dashboard, mobile apps, and WhatsApp alerts, enables rapid response by corporate compliance teams. The platform boasts coverage in over 100 cities, monitoring regional media and international online channels, while enhancing oversight through TV channel tracking across India.

The firm's global reach and recognition by bodies like AMEC and SABRE underscore its commitment to keeping clients informed. Captioned by CEO Irfan Chaudhary's vision of blending compliance with proactive reputation management, Concept BIU stands as an invaluable ally for corporate communication teams worldwide.

