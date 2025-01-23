Ati Motors Secures $20 Million Series B Funding to Revolutionize Industrial Automation

Ati Motors, known for its prowess in AI and autonomous robotics, has successfully closed a $20 million Series B funding round. This strategic investment was spearheaded by Walden Catalyst Ventures and NGP Capital, alongside current contributors such as True Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners.

The funding surge follows Ati Motors' significant advancements, evidenced by a tripled order book in Q4 2024 and partnerships with nine leading industry players. Ati Motors' Sherpa robots have been instrumental in transforming automation within the manufacturing sector, particularly with deployments across 40 manufacturers, including giants like Forvia and Hyundai.

This capital injection will accelerate the development of Ati Motors' robotics workforce, leveraging an extensive factory dataset to enhance AI models for industrial applications. The company's global footprint is set to expand as it continues operations in regions like North America and APAC, further strengthening its position in the industrial automation domain.

