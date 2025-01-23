Left Menu

Blackstone Ventures into Data Centre Ecosystem with Major Telangana Project

Blackstone has announced a major investment in Telangana, launching a state-of-the-art 150 MW data centre facility with a Rs 4,500 crore investment. Partnering with JCK Infra and a leading cloud provider, the project aims to enhance the state's appeal to global tech enterprises.

Blackstone, a prominent global investment firm, has declared its significant entry into the data centre ecosystem by launching a cutting-edge 150 MW facility in Telangana, with a substantial investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Telangana government and Blackstone Lumina, Blackstone's data centre division, alongside JCK Infra during the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to an official government release.

This facility aims to serve hyperscale clients, boosting AI-driven technologies, cloud services, and large-scale data processing, thereby promoting innovation within the global digital landscape. The investment positions Telangana as a prime destination for global enterprises by attracting substantial foreign investment.

