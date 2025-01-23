Ather Energy Unveils Multi-Language Dashboard for Rizta Scooters

Ather Energy Limited, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the launch of a multi-language dashboard for its popular scooter model, Rizta.

The newly rolled-out feature will support eight regional languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali, offering users a more personalized riding experience. This initiative underlines Ather's commitment to embracing India's linguistic diversity.

The multilingual dashboard will be distributed as an over-the-air software update to AtherStack, enabling existing and new Rizta Z owners to enjoy personalized features such as FallSafe alerts, WhatsApp notifications, and Alexa integration.

