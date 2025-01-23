Left Menu

Ather Energy Unveils Multi-Language Dashboard for Rizta Scooters

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy has introduced a multi-language dashboard interface for its Rizta scooters. The new feature includes eight Indian regional languages, starting with Hindi, and aims to enhance user experience by allowing personalization in riders' native languages. The update is available via AtherStack OTA software.

Updated: 23-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:18 IST
Ather Energy Limited, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the launch of a multi-language dashboard for its popular scooter model, Rizta.

The newly rolled-out feature will support eight regional languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali, offering users a more personalized riding experience. This initiative underlines Ather's commitment to embracing India's linguistic diversity.

The multilingual dashboard will be distributed as an over-the-air software update to AtherStack, enabling existing and new Rizta Z owners to enjoy personalized features such as FallSafe alerts, WhatsApp notifications, and Alexa integration.

