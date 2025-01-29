Gensol Electric's 30,000 e-Vehicles Order Marks Major Leap in EV Market

In a significant move for the electric vehicle industry, Gensol Engineering's arm, Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (GEVPL), announced it has received substantial orders for 30,000 electric vehicles.

The company did not disclose the financial details of this order but stated that the pre-orders came from existing fleet operators. The two EV models in question, the EZIO and EZIBOT, were unveiled at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi.

This development signifies a major stride in Gensol Engineering's commitment to expanding its footprint in the renewable energy and electric mobility sector, complementing their renowned solar power EPC services.

