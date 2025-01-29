Left Menu

Gensol Electric's 30,000 e-Vehicles Order Marks Major Leap in EV Market

Gensol Engineering's subsidiary, Gensol Electric Vehicles, has secured orders for 30,000 electric vehicles from existing fleet operators. The pre-orders for the EZIO and EZIBOT models follow their recent showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:45 IST
  • India

In a significant move for the electric vehicle industry, Gensol Engineering's arm, Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (GEVPL), announced it has received substantial orders for 30,000 electric vehicles.

The company did not disclose the financial details of this order but stated that the pre-orders came from existing fleet operators. The two EV models in question, the EZIO and EZIBOT, were unveiled at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi.

This development signifies a major stride in Gensol Engineering's commitment to expanding its footprint in the renewable energy and electric mobility sector, complementing their renowned solar power EPC services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

