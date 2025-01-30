Left Menu

Empowering IT Professionals: Unified Voice Communication's Cybersecurity Workshop

Unified Voice Communication organized a workshop in Chennai, focusing on cybersecurity threats such as malware and phishing, and 'cyber hygiene' practices. The workshop, aimed at IT professionals, featured experts and marked a significant collaboration with VTF University to advance cybersecurity education in India.

Empowering IT Professionals: Unified Voice Communication's Cybersecurity Workshop
  • Country:
  • India

Unified Voice Communication, a prominent provider of Voice over IP (VoIP) services, recently hosted a cybersecurity workshop in Chennai. The event focused on educating IT professionals about evolving cyber threats and promoting 'cyber hygiene' by providing the necessary tools to safeguard digital assets.

Highlights included sessions led by cybersecurity experts covering types of attacks, such as malware and phishing, and best practices like using strong passwords and enabling multi-factor authentication. The workshop underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in combatting sophisticated cyberattacks.

In a key announcement, Unified Voice Communication unveiled its partnership with VTF University, enhancing cybersecurity education in India. The collaboration aims to deliver certification programs and workshops, providing IT professionals with continuing education credits and advanced skill development to fortify their professional capabilities.

