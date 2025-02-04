Left Menu

China's Antitrust Probe: A New Chapter in Google’s Tumultuous Journey

The Chinese government has initiated an antitrust investigation into Google amidst a complex history with the tech giant. This action, tied to ongoing US-China trade tensions, raises questions about Google's market practices and its Android system, echoing other global antitrust challenges faced by Google.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese government's announcement of an antitrust investigation into Google adds a fresh twist to a long saga of complex interactions between the tech titan and China. The probe arrives as part of a backlash against new US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Google's history in China began with the launch of its censored search engine in 2006, yet was marred by disputes over censorship that led to its partial withdrawal from the market. Despite recent hurdles, Google sustains a presence through engineering and sales, specifically for its advertising and cloud services.

While specific details about the investigation remain scant, the scrutiny seems to focus on Google's Android operating system amidst broader US-China trade skirmishes. China's action parallels similar antitrust investigations against Google in regions like the EU, South Korea, and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

