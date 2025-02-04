China's Antitrust Probe: A New Chapter in Google’s Tumultuous Journey

The Chinese government's announcement of an antitrust investigation into Google adds a fresh twist to a long saga of complex interactions between the tech titan and China. The probe arrives as part of a backlash against new US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Google's history in China began with the launch of its censored search engine in 2006, yet was marred by disputes over censorship that led to its partial withdrawal from the market. Despite recent hurdles, Google sustains a presence through engineering and sales, specifically for its advertising and cloud services.

While specific details about the investigation remain scant, the scrutiny seems to focus on Google's Android operating system amidst broader US-China trade skirmishes. China's action parallels similar antitrust investigations against Google in regions like the EU, South Korea, and India.

