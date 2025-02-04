Apple and the European Union: The Clash Over Digital Market Regulations
Apple has criticized a pornography app available in the EU through AltStore PAL, enabled by the Digital Markets Act, which mandates Big Tech companies to allow third-party app downloads. Apple argues this practice undermines consumer trust, while AltStore claims the app is Apple-approved.
Apple has openly criticized the introduction of a new pornography app on AltStore PAL, an alternative app marketplace available in the European Union. The tech giant expressed concerns that the Digital Markets Act, which opens doors to third-party app store downloads, compromises the trust consumers place in Apple's ecosystem.
AltStore PAL, empowered by the EU's Digital Markets Act, unveiled an adult content browser app named the Hot Tub. They touted it as "the world's 1st Apple-approved porn app," a claim that the company strongly refuted, asserting such offerings undermine consumer confidence.
While required to allow such apps under the new European rules, Apple stressed that involvement doesn't equate to endorsement. Apple continues to push back against changes enforced by DMA, citing potential risks associated with prohibited content.
