VP Vance's International Debut: AI and Security in Europe

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is preparing for his first trip abroad, marking his debut on the international stage. He will be visiting Europe to engage in two significant events concerning global security and technological advancements. This move underscores the administration's focus on emerging threats and international cooperation.

Vance's itinerary includes the AI Action summit in Paris, occurring on February 10-11. The summit will convene heads of state, top government officials, and private sector leaders. Discussions are expected to revolve around the implications of artificial intelligence on global governance and its potential collaborative opportunities.

Following the AI summit, Vance will head to Munich to participate in the renowned Munich Security Conference. This annual event attracts leaders worldwide, aiming to address pressing national security concerns, with particular attention expected on Russia's ongoing military actions in Ukraine.

