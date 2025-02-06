Transforming Dialing Habits: Trai's New Numbering System

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has put forth a significant recommendation to the government: transition fixed-line calls to a 10-digit closed numbering system. This proposal aims to phase out the existing STD code system, streamlining the process of telephone connections across India.

Trai suggests that this move could alleviate the issue of exhausted telecom identifiers by creating more available phone numbers for fixed-line services. To facilitate this change, fixed-line users would need to prepend a '0' before dialing local numbers, aligning with the newly recommended system.

In a comprehensive approach, Trai also proposes guidelines for handling inactive connections. No mobile or fixed-line links should be deactivated before a 90-day non-usage period lapses and could only be reused after specific timelines. The Department of Telecom is encouraged to promptly implement these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)