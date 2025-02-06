Controversial Government Access by Musk's Team: Security Risks Unveiled

Agents for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have reportedly gained access to sensitive government records of federal employees, including those from the Treasury and State Departments. These revelations, first reported by the Washington Post, have heightened cybersecurity concerns.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) officials confirmed that Musk's team members have administrative access, potentially allowing them to install and modify software on government systems. The White House has defended this move, stating that DOGE agents have read-only access and proper clearances.

Despite these assurances, the access has stirred debate over the implications for federal workforce security, especially as Musk's team moves to streamline government operations. Critics warn of increased risks to sensitive data, underlining the need for stringent cybersecurity measures.

