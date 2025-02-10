Macron's Ambitious AI Investment, EU Regulation Challenges, and BMW's Strategy Amidst EV Transition

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced an ambitious investment of 109 billion euros in artificial intelligence in France. The move aims to enhance Europe's standing in the burgeoning industry, currently ruled by the US and China.

Meanwhile, the European Union's financial regulator warns of potential resistance to efforts to simplify bureaucracy as it aspires to parallel the US Securities and Exchange Commission's efficiency.

In the automotive sector, BMW commits to petrol and hybrid technologies amidst the U.S.'s unpredictable switch to electric vehicles, while Luxembourg seeks to assert its position as Europe's primary investment fund domicile against Ireland's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)