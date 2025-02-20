Fulcrum Digital Plans Workforce Expansion Amid AI Surge

Fulcrum Digital, a digital engineering platform, announced plans to expand its global workforce to 3,000 over the next two years, driven by AI innovation. Currently, with a headcount of over 2,000, the majority based in India, the New York-headquartered firm is strategically aligning its resources to capitalize on AI's booming market.

The company aims to expand its AI ecosystem significantly, targeting 10,000 AI agents by 2025 from the current 170. AI agents, which are systems capable of autonomously executing tasks, are central to Fulcrum Digital's expansion strategy, particularly within finance and insurance sectors, where they are demonstrating promising performance.

Founder and Chairman Rajesh Sinha revealed at TANDEM 2025, the company's annual event, that there is immense growth potential in manufacturing and logistics through their agentic AI solutions. The firm is concentrating on cultivating an AI-centric workforce, augmenting existing staff skills, and incorporating new talent with AI expertise, with expected growth rates exceeding 30% this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)