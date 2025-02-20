Left Menu

Fulcrum Digital Plans Workforce Expansion Amid AI Surge

Fulcrum Digital intends to expand its workforce to 3,000 by 2025, focusing on AI innovation. Currently, the company has over 2,000 employees, mostly in India, and seeks to enhance its AI ecosystem with 10,000 AI agents. Their growth targets are primarily in finance and insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:50 IST
Fulcrum Digital Plans Workforce Expansion Amid AI Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Fulcrum Digital, a digital engineering platform, announced plans to expand its global workforce to 3,000 over the next two years, driven by AI innovation. Currently, with a headcount of over 2,000, the majority based in India, the New York-headquartered firm is strategically aligning its resources to capitalize on AI's booming market.

The company aims to expand its AI ecosystem significantly, targeting 10,000 AI agents by 2025 from the current 170. AI agents, which are systems capable of autonomously executing tasks, are central to Fulcrum Digital's expansion strategy, particularly within finance and insurance sectors, where they are demonstrating promising performance.

Founder and Chairman Rajesh Sinha revealed at TANDEM 2025, the company's annual event, that there is immense growth potential in manufacturing and logistics through their agentic AI solutions. The firm is concentrating on cultivating an AI-centric workforce, augmenting existing staff skills, and incorporating new talent with AI expertise, with expected growth rates exceeding 30% this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025