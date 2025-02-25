Left Menu

Silent Album Resonates: Musicians Protest AI Copyright Changes

Over 1,000 musicians, including Kate Bush and Cat Stevens, released a silent album to protest proposed British copyright law changes. These changes could allow AI to train on artists' work without compensation. The silent album symbolizes potential impacts on creators' rights and livelihoods if alterations proceed.

Updated: 25-02-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 05:34 IST
In a powerful statement against proposed copyright law changes in Britain, more than 1,000 musicians, among them Kate Bush and Cat Stevens, have launched a silent album. This protest album, titled "Is This What We Want?", aims to challenge plans to allow tech firms to train AI models on their work without due compensation.

The global creative industry is wrestling with the implications of AI models that produce content by drawing on existing works without rewarding the original creators. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposal could relax copyright laws, letting AI developers access any material they can legally obtain unless creators choose to opt-out proactively.

The move has faced significant criticism from artists who fear it reverses crucial copyright principles. In the face of this potential policy shift, musicians like Annie Lennox and Hans Zimmer have joined forces to voice their concerns, urging a reconsideration of the government's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

