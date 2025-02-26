Left Menu

Apple's Dictation Glitch: When 'Racist' Turns to 'Trump'

Apple faces backlash over a dictation bug on some iPhones suggesting 'Trump' instead of intended words like 'racist.' The company is releasing a fix, stating the error stems from phonetic overlaps in speech recognition models. This incident coincides with Apple's major investment plans and a recent shareholder decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:51 IST
Apple is addressing a controversial bug in its iPhone dictation feature that mistakenly suggests the word "Trump" when users dictate words with an "R" consonant, such as "racist."

This vocal glitch gained attention after iPhone owners shared videos online demonstrating the issue. In response, Apple announced that it is deploying a fix to rectify the problem, which arises from phonetic overlaps in its speech recognition models.

Meanwhile, Apple revealed plans to invest over $500 billion and create 20,000 jobs in the U.S. amid trade tensions and shareholder resistance to Trump's diversity-scrubbing ambitions.

