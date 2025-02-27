Left Menu

Unveiling VTDx: Hexagon's Cloud Revolution for Autonomous Vehicle Testing

Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division has launched Virtual Test Drive X (VTDx), a cloud-native solution for testing Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle systems. VTDx accelerates market readiness and safety by enabling extensive testing and simulation in a Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) environment, utilizing hyperscale computing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:13 IST
Unveiling VTDx: Hexagon's Cloud Revolution for Autonomous Vehicle Testing

Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division has unveiled Virtual Test Drive X (VTDx), a groundbreaking cloud-native solution designed to enhance the testing of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle software. By leveraging hyperscale computing and automation, VTDx drastically improves the efficiency and accuracy of software validation in various real-world scenarios, promising a faster market introduction for mobility innovations.

The advent of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) has significantly increased the pressure on automotive teams tasked with delivering ADAS features. As these vehicles integrate more sensors and sophisticated AI algorithms, software testing becomes a critical yet cumbersome process that can delay vehicle launches. VTDx offers a scalable solution to these bottlenecks, ensuring both safety and business continuity by helping manufacturers avoid costly recalls and maintain brand loyalty.

Built on Hexagon's Nexus platform and available as a Subscription as a Service (SaaS), VTDx allows engineers intuitive access to physical-safety testing for ADAS systems. The solution supports continuous integration and testing, seamlessly blending with existing development toolchains. A collaboration with Microsoft Azure enriches its platform, featuring photorealistic visualization via Unreal Engine, and compliance with the ASAM OpenSCENARIO and OpenDRIVE standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025