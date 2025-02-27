Unveiling VTDx: Hexagon's Cloud Revolution for Autonomous Vehicle Testing

Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division has unveiled Virtual Test Drive X (VTDx), a groundbreaking cloud-native solution designed to enhance the testing of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle software. By leveraging hyperscale computing and automation, VTDx drastically improves the efficiency and accuracy of software validation in various real-world scenarios, promising a faster market introduction for mobility innovations.

The advent of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) has significantly increased the pressure on automotive teams tasked with delivering ADAS features. As these vehicles integrate more sensors and sophisticated AI algorithms, software testing becomes a critical yet cumbersome process that can delay vehicle launches. VTDx offers a scalable solution to these bottlenecks, ensuring both safety and business continuity by helping manufacturers avoid costly recalls and maintain brand loyalty.

Built on Hexagon's Nexus platform and available as a Subscription as a Service (SaaS), VTDx allows engineers intuitive access to physical-safety testing for ADAS systems. The solution supports continuous integration and testing, seamlessly blending with existing development toolchains. A collaboration with Microsoft Azure enriches its platform, featuring photorealistic visualization via Unreal Engine, and compliance with the ASAM OpenSCENARIO and OpenDRIVE standards.

