Revolutionizing E-Commerce: ConvertWay's RCS Messaging Feature
Unicommerce's ConvertWay launches the 'Rich Communication Services' (RCS) feature, enhancing brand communication with customers. RCS allows interactive messaging with features like HD content, secure messages, and personalized offers. Integrated with AI, it facilitates real-time support and customer insights, promising a seamless experience across mobile platforms.
Unicommerce's ConvertWay has unveiled its latest Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging feature, aiming to transform how brands communicate with their customers. The RCS feature introduces interactive elements within messaging, such as 'Shop Now' and 'Track Order' buttons, eliminating the need for additional apps.
RCS provides brands an opportunity to send high-resolution media and personalized offers, leveraging AI-powered chatbots for real-time support. The platform ensures privacy through secure messaging with end-to-end encryption, prioritizing customer trust and engagement.
With over one billion active users, RCS now supports Apple devices, thanks to the iOS 18.1 update. Boasting a 90% open rate, RCS messages promise higher engagement and click-through rates compared to traditional SMS, marking a new era for e-commerce communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
