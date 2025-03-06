Man seeks police action on social media accounts claiming Golwalkar's book 'defames' Sambhaji

A complaint has been submitted to Nagpur police against two Facebook accounts for alleging that second RSS 'sarsangchalak' MS Golwalkar's book 'Bunch of Thoughts' contained statements defaming Chhatrapati Sambhaji rpt Sambhaji Maharaj.

'Sanvedna Parivar Sanstha' secretary Sagar Kotwaliwale, in his complaint, claimed the information provided by the two social media accounts was false and was an attempt to create discord in society.

''I will soon meet the Nagpur police commissioner seeking strict action against those operating these two Facebook accounts,'' Kotwaliwale told reporters here.

A Kotwali police station official confirmed receipt of the complaint and said further action would be based on a probe being carried out by the cyber team.

Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar, popularly known as 'Guruji', was Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief from between 1940 and 1973. 'Bunch of Thoughts' is a compilation of his speeches.

