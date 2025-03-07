Left Menu

SpaceX and Beyond: New Developments in Space Exploration

A series of recent events have impacted the space industry: SpaceX's Starship exploded mid-air, Intuitive Machines faced issues with their moon lander, and evidence of a supermassive black hole was found. Additionally, there's a decline in US butterfly populations, and ancient tools in Tanzania reveal early human resourcefulness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent developments in space exploration, SpaceX's Starship faced another setback as it exploded shortly after launch, scattering debris across the Caribbean. This incident led the FAA to impose flight restrictions over parts of Florida. The explosion marks the second failure for SpaceX's Mars program this year.

Meanwhile, Intuitive Machines encountered difficulties with their lunar lander, Athena, as it reportedly landed on its side near the moon's south pole. This is the second such incident for the startup, which previously achieved a milestone with a successful US lunar surface touchdown.

In a different region of celestial discovery, astronomers have found evidence of a supermassive black hole within the Large Magellanic Cloud—a new understanding of this nearby dwarf galaxy. This discovery was based on the analysis of fast-moving stars near our Milky Way.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

