New Enterprise Flat Panels Transform Global Connectivity

Intellian Technologies Inc. and Eutelsat Group have launched new Enterprise Flat Panels exclusively on Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO network. These panels cater to maritime, land fixed, and land mobility sectors, ensuring reliable connectivity globally. The innovative technology supports high performance, meeting diverse customer needs and enhancing global communications infrastructure.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant advancement in satellite communication technology, Intellian Technologies Inc., in partnership with Eutelsat Group, has unveiled the new Enterprise Flat Panels available exclusively through the Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO network.

The release includes advanced models such as the OW11FL for Land Fixed, OW11FV for Land Mobility, and OW11FM for Maritime applications. These panels employ cutting-edge antenna technology, providing robust, enterprise-level connectivity necessary for critical business operations worldwide.

The rollout of these panels taps into Eutelsat's distribution network, underscoring the strategic efforts by Intellian to expand their offerings in land, sea, and mobility communication sectors, with a focus on reliability and high performance. This launch positions the panels to become an integral part of the rapidly evolving connectivity solutions market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

