Tanzania Declared Free of Marburg Virus After WHO Collaboration

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed Tanzania's announcement of the end of the Marburg virus outbreak, declaring that close collaboration played a crucial role in this success.

According to a statement from the WHO African Region shared on the social media platform X, the united efforts with national authorities as well as the support from WHO and partners significantly contributed to rapidly scaling up the response to protect the population.

Dedication from frontline teams was pivotal in halting the spread of the virus, showcasing how effective partnerships can address public health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)