Left Menu

Tanzania Declared Free of Marburg Virus After WHO Collaboration

The World Health Organisation (WHO) acknowledges Tanzania’s declaration of an end to the Marburg virus outbreak. The WHO emphasized that close cooperation with national authorities and support from partners were crucial in effectively responding to and halting the virus's spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:44 IST
Tanzania Declared Free of Marburg Virus After WHO Collaboration
  • Country:
  • Germany

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed Tanzania's announcement of the end of the Marburg virus outbreak, declaring that close collaboration played a crucial role in this success.

According to a statement from the WHO African Region shared on the social media platform X, the united efforts with national authorities as well as the support from WHO and partners significantly contributed to rapidly scaling up the response to protect the population.

Dedication from frontline teams was pivotal in halting the spread of the virus, showcasing how effective partnerships can address public health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025