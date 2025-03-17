Lemonday: Revolutionizing News Consumption through AI-Powered Summaries

Lemonday, an innovative mobile application, has been launched to offer users reliable news on their selected topics by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. The app provides quick and accurate summaries of news stories, ensuring users have direct access to dependable journalistic sources.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 approaches, Lemonday presents a novel method of staying updated with trustworthy news on the competition. By offering users quick and objective information, the app ensures a streamlined access to reputable news platforms, combatting the prevalence of fake news in social media.

The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play, allowing for high customization so users can choose their preferred topics, from technology to sports, and access full articles via direct links. Lead developer Tiago Guedes highlights its aim to enhance the news consumption experience away from social media and towards verified sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)