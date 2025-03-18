Left Menu

Optoma's Revolutionary Upgrade to Display Device Management

The Optoma Management Suite (OMS) has been enhanced in 2025, introducing a more user-friendly interface, seamless multi-brand display control, and improved remote security management. This update includes efficient feature integration, personalization for multimedia control, and an emergency broadcast function, positioning Optoma as a leader in display management solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

This year marks a significant evolution for the Optoma Management Suite (OMS), a display device management system highly regarded by IT administrators. The 2025 upgrade offers three major improvements: an enhanced user interface, seamless integration for multi-brand displays with the Hyve Smart Connector (OCH100), and advanced remote security mechanisms.

With the demand for intelligent display management at an all-time high, the updated OMS caters to centralized control across various brands. This innovation simplifies the integration, allowing for unified monitoring and operation. Moreover, the introduction of a 'Quick Batch Import' function and a multi-administrator mode streamlines device management, boosting operational efficiency.

Optoma's commitment to flexible and user-friendly solutions shines through the addition of 12 new digital signage templates, real-time messaging capabilities, and an emergency broadcast function. These features enhance content management and response readiness, solidifying Optoma's position as a pioneer in the display management industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

