Enhancing Forensic Skills: AI's Future in Criminal Investigation

A one-day training program in Shimla focused on integrating Artificial Intelligence into forensic science to enhance crime investigation capabilities. Dr. Meenakshi Mahajan emphasized the transformational potential of AI in forensic analysis. The event highlighted various applications, including cybercrime analysis, facial recognition, and DNA matching.

A one-day training session on 'Artificial Intelligence in Forensics: Future Roadmap to Criminal Investigation' was held at the Directorate of Forensic Services in Junga, Shimla, aiming to enhance the skills of forensic professionals.

Dr. Meenakshi Mahajan, Director of Forensic Services, advocated for the integration of AI-based methodologies in modern crime case analysis, predicting significant improvements in efficiency and revolutionary changes in investigative processes.

The Department of Forensic Services spokesperson highlighted insights into AI's applications in forensic science, such as cybercrime analysis, facial recognition, and DNA matching, underscoring its potential to boost investigation accuracy and effectiveness.

